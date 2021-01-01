Angular Grid: Child to Parent Communication

There are a variety of ways to manage component communication in Angular (shared service, local variables etc), but you often need a simple way to let a "parent" component know that something has happened on a "child" component. In this case the simplest route is to use the Grid's context feature to hold a reference to the parent, which the child can then access.

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import CubeComponent from './CubeComponent' ; @ Component ( { selector : 'app-root' , template : ` <ag-grid-angular [context]="context" ...other properties> </ag-grid-angular> ` } ) export class AppComponent { constructor ( ) { this . context = { componentParent : this } } parentMethod ( ) { } } @ Component ( { selector : 'cell-renderer' , template : ` ...component template... ` } ) export class CellRendererComponent { params : any ; componentParent : any ; agInit ( params ) { this . params = params ; this . componentParent = this . params . context . componentParent ; } }