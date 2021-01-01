Angular Grid: Child to Parent Communication
There are a variety of ways to manage component communication in Angular (shared service,
local variables etc), but you often need a simple way to let a "parent" component know
that something has happened on a "child" component. In this case the simplest route is
to use the Grid's
context feature to hold a reference to the parent, which the child can
then access.
//...other imports
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import CubeComponent from './CubeComponent';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: `
<ag-grid-angular [context]="context" ...other properties>
</ag-grid-angular>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor() {
this.context = {
componentParent: this
}
}
parentMethod() {
// do something
}
//...other properties & methods
}
@Component({
selector: 'cell-renderer',
template: `
...component template...
`
})
export class CellRendererComponent {
params: any;
componentParent: any;
agInit(params) {
this.params = params;
this.componentParent = this.params.context.componentParent;
// the grid component can now be accessed - for example: this.componentParent.parentMethod()
}
//...other properties & methods
}
Note that although we've used
componentParent as the property name here it can
be anything - the main point is that you can use the
context mechanism to share
information between the components.
A working example of this can be found in the Cell Renderer docs.