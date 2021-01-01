Angular Grid: Column Menu
The column menu appears when you click on the menu icon in the column header. For AG Grid Community, only the filter is shown. For AG Grid Enterprise, a tabbed component containing a 1) Menu, 2) Filter and 3) Column Management panel is shown.
Showing the Column Menu
The menu will be displayed by default and will be made up of three panels. If you want to change the order or what panels are shown, or hide them, you can specify the property
menuTabs in the
colDef.
The property
menuTabs is an array of strings. The valid values are:
'filterMenuTab',
'generalMenuTab' and
'columnsMenuTab'.
generalMenuTab: Include in the
menuTabsarray to show the main panel.
filterMenuTab: Include in the
menuTabsarray to show the filter panel.
columnsMenuTab: Include in the
menuTabsarray to show the column selection panel.
To not show the menu at all, set this property to an empty array
[]. In addition, you can set the attribute
suppressMenu=true to the column definition to not show the menu for a particular column.
The order of the menu tabs shown in the menu will match the order you specify in this array.
If you don't specify a
menuTabs for a
colDef the default is:
['generalMenuTab', 'filterMenuTab','columnsMenuTab']
Customising the General Menu Tab
The main menu panel, by default, will show a set of items. You can adjust which of these items get display, or you can start from scratch and provide your own items. To customise the menu, provide the
getMainMenuItems() callback.
getMainMenuItems() takes the following object as parameters:
GetMainMenuItemsParams {
column: Column, // the column that was clicked
api: GridApi, // the grid API
columnApi: ColumnAPI, // the column API
context: any, // the grid context
defaultItems: string[] // list of the items that would be displayed by default
}
The result of
getMainMenuItems() should be a list with each item either a) a string or b) a MenuItem description. Use 'string' to pick from built in menu items (listed below) and use MenuItem descriptions for your own menu items.
A MenuItem description looks as follows (items with question marks are optional):
MenuItem {
name: string, // name of menu item
disabled?: boolean, // if item should be enabled / disabled
shortcut?: string, // shortcut (just display text, saying the shortcut here does nothing)
action?: () => void, // function that gets executed when item is chosen
checked?: boolean, // set to true to provide a check beside the option
icon?: HTMLElement | string, // the icon to display, either a DOM element or HTML string
subMenu?: MenuItemDef[] // if this item is a sub menu, contains a list of menu item definitions
}
Built In Menu Items
The following is a list of all the default built in menu items with the rules about when they are shown.
pinSubMenu: Submenu for pinning. Always shown.
valueAggSubMenu: Submenu for value aggregation. Always shown.
autoSizeThis: Auto-size the current column. Always shown.
autoSizeAll: Auto-size all columns. Always shown.
rowGroup: Group by this column. Only shown if column is not grouped. Note this will appear once there is row grouping.
rowUnGroup: Un-group by this column. Only shown if column is grouped. Note this will appear once there is row grouping.
resetColumns: Reset column details. Always shown.
expandAll: Expand all groups. Only shown if grouping by at least one column.
contractAll: Contract all groups. Only shown if grouping by at least one column.
Reading the list above it can be understood that the list
defaultItems changes on different calls to the
getMainMenuItems() callback, depending on, for example, what columns are current used for grouping.
If you do not provide a
getMainMenuItems() callback, then the rules alone decides what gets shown. If you do provide a
getMainMenuItems(), then the
defaultItems will be filled using the rules above and you return from the callback whatever you want, using the
defaultItems only if you want to.
Menu Item Separators
You can add menu item separators as follows:
menuItems.push('separator')
Repositioning the Popup
If not happy with the position of the popup, you can override it's position using
postProcessPopup(params) callback. This gives you the popup HTML element so you can change it's position should you wish to.
The params for the callback are as follows:
interface PostProcessPopupParams {
// the popup we are showing
ePopup: HTMLElement;
// The different types are: 'contextMenu', 'columnMenu', 'aggFuncSelect', 'popupCellEditor'
type: string;
// if popup is for a column, this gives the Column
column?: Column,
// if popup is for a row, this gives the RowNode
rowNode?: RowNode,
// if the popup is as a result of a button click (eg menu button),
// this is the component that the user clicked
eventSource?: HTMLElement;
// if the popup is as a result of a click or touch, this is the event
// eg user showing context menu
mouseEvent?: MouseEvent | Touch;
}
Overriding Column Menu Width
You can override the menu width by overriding the corresponding CSS:
.ag-set-filter-list {
width: 500px !important;
}
Hiding the Column Menu
Hide the column menu with the grid API
hidePopupMenu(), which will hide either the context menu or the column menu, whichever is showing.
Example Column Menu
The example below shows the
getMainMenuItems() in action. To demonstrate different scenarios, the callback returns something different based on the selected column as follows:
- Athlete column appends custom items to the list of built in items.
- Athlete column contains a sub menu.
- Age column provides custom items and adds one built in default item.
- Country column trims down the default items by removing values.
- Date column changes the order of the tabs to
['filterMenuTab', 'generalMenuTab', 'columnsMenuTab']
- Sport column changes the order of the tabs to
['filterMenuTab', 'columnsMenuTab']. Note that the
'generalMenuTab'is suppressed.
- Gold column changes the order of the tabs to
['generalMenuTab', 'gibberishMenuTab']. Note that the
'filterMenuTab'and
'columnsMenuTab'are suppressed. Also there is a warning on the console letting the user know that
'gibberishMenuTab'is an invalid option and it is ignored.
- Silver column hides the menu by suppressing all the menuTabs that can be shown:
[].
- All other columns return the default list.
postProcessPopupis used on the Gold column to reposition the menu 25px lower.
Customising the Columns Menu Tab
The behaviour and appearance of the Columns Menu tab can be customised by supplying
ColumnsMenuParams to the column definition:
colDef.columnsMenuParams.
The available properties are shown below:
ColumnsMenuParams {
// to suppress updating the layout of columns as they are rearranged in the grid
suppressSyncLayoutWithGrid?: boolean,
// to suppress Column Filter section
suppressColumnFilter?: boolean,
// to suppress Select / Un-select all widget
suppressColumnSelectAll?: boolean,
// to suppress Expand / Collapse all widget
suppressColumnExpandAll?: boolean,
// by default, column groups start expanded. Pass true to default to contracted groups
contractColumnSelection?: boolean
}
Note that all of the above properties are initially set to
false.
The following example demonstrates all of the above columns menu tab properties. Note the following:
- All columns menu tabs have been configured to ignore column moves in the grid by setting
suppressSyncLayoutWithGrid = trueon the default column definition.
- The Name column doesn't show the top filter section as
suppressColumnFilter,
suppressColumnSelectAlland
suppressColumnExpandAllare all set to
true.
- The Age column shows the group columns in a collapsed state as
contractColumnSelectionis set to
true.
Popup Parent
Under most scenarios, the menu will fit inside the grid. However if the grid is small and / or the menu is very large, then the menu will not fit inside the grid and it will be clipped. This will lead to a bad user experience.
To fix this, you should set property
popupParent which is explained in the popup parent for context menus.