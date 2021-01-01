Angular Grid: Angular Component using RxJs Example

A simple example where the grid receives the initial data from a subscription, and updates via another.

In this example the grid only receives the updated rows and uses the Transaction method of row updates.

With full data set supplied to the grid, with changed data within.

A simple example where the grid receives the initial data from a subscription, and updates via another.

In this example the grid only receives the the full row data via the 2nd subscription but makes uses of the Immutable Data method of row updates for improved performance.