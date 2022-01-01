Angular Data Grid: Chart Tool Panel API

This section shows how to open and close the Chart Tool Panel via the Grid API.

Opening and closing the Chart Tool Panel via Grid API

The example below demonstrates how you can open and close the Chart Tool Panel.

Click Open Chart Tool Panel to open the default Settings tab via openChartToolPanel()

to open the default tab via Click Open Chart Tool Panel Format tab to open the Format tab via openChartToolPanel()

to open the tab via Click Close Chart Tool Panel to close via closeChartToolPanel()

