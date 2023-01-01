Introducing our new AG Charts library!
Visit →
Docs
Results:
Loading...
Demo
Docs
API
Blog
Pricing
Github
What's New
OVERVIEW
Get Started
Quick Start
Creating a Basic Grid
Video Tutorials
Installation
Packages vs Modules
Packages
Modules
Modules - Example
Compatibility
Supported Browsers
Upgrading to Enterprise
Guides
Testing
Testing Async
Security
Migration
Upgrading to AG Grid 31
Upgrading to Older Versions
Codemods
LAYOUT & STYLING
Design System
Getting Started
Theming
Overview
Themes
Customisation
Variable Reference
Colours & Fonts
Compactness & Row Height
Selections
Headers
Borders
Icons
Tool Panels
Inputs & Widgets
Menus & Popups
Advanced CSS
Sass
Styling
Styling Rows
Styling Cells
Grid Size
Printing
CHARTING
Sparklines
Overview
(e)
Area
(e)
Bar
(e)
Column
(e)
Line
(e)
Sparkline Data
(e)
Axis Types
(e)
Tooltips
(e)
Points of Interest
(e)
Integrated Charts
Overview
(e)
User Created Charts
(e)
Range Chart
(e)
Pivot Chart
(e)
Application Created Charts
(e)
Range Chart API
(e)
Pivot Chart API
(e)
Cross Filter API
(e)
Chart Tool Panels
(e)
Chart Toolbar
(e)
Chart Container
(e)
Customisation
(e)
Chart Events
(e)
Time Series
(e)
Save / Restore Charts
(e)
Chart Image Export
(e)
Standalone Charts
See AG Charts
CORE FEATURES
Columns
Column Definitions
Updating Definitions
Column State
Column Headers
Column Groups
Column Sizing
Column Moving
Cell Data Types
Column Pinning
Column Spanning
Rows
Row IDs
Row Sorting
Row Spanning
Row Pinning
Row Height
Full Width Rows
Row Animation
Row Dragging
External DropZone
Grid to Grid
Filtering
Overview
Column Filters
Text Filter
Number Filter
Date Filter
Set Filter
(e)
Filter List
(e)
Data Updates
(e)
Tree List
(e)
Mini Filter
(e)
Excel Mode
(e)
API
(e)
Multi Filter
(e)
Filter Conditions
Applying Filters
Filter API
Floating Filters
Advanced Filter
(e)
External Filter
Quick Filter
Selection
Overview
Row Selection
Range Selection
(e)
Range Handle
(e)
Fill Handle
(e)
Rendering
Cell Content
Value Getters
Value Formatters
Expressions
Reference Data
Cell Rendering
Group Cell Renderer
(e)
Change Cell Renderers
Rendering API
View Refresh
Flashing Cells
Change Detection
Context
See Also
Expressions & Context
Editing
Overview
Start / Stop Editing
Parsing Values
Saving Values
Cell Editors
Provided Cell Editors
Text Cell Editor
Large Text Cell Editor
Select Cell Editor
Rich Select Cell Editor
(e)
Number Cell Editor
Date Cell Editors
Checkbox Cell Editor
Undo / Redo Edits
Full Row
Client-Side Data
Overview
Accessing Data
Updating Data
Row Data
Single Row / Cell
Transactions
High Frequency
Data Stages
Scrolling
DOM Virtualisation
Row Pagination
Aligned Grids
Massive Row Count
Scrolling Performance
See Also
Scrolling Scenarios
Interactivity
Keyboard Navigation
Touch
Accessibility (ARIA)
RTL Text Direction
Localisation
ADVANCED FEATURES
Group & Pivot
Row Grouping
(e)
Display Types
(e)
Single Column
(e)
Multiple Columns
(e)
Group Rows
(e)
Custom Group
(e)
Row Group Panel
(e)
Locking Group Columns
(e)
Group Order
(e)
Sorting Groups
(e)
Filtering Groups
(e)
Group Column Filter
(e)
Custom Filtering
(e)
Group Footers
(e)
Opening Groups
(e)
Complex Objects
(e)
Unbalanced Groups
(e)
Aggregation
(e)
Custom Functions
(e)
Filtering
(e)
Other
(e)
Tree Data
(e)
Pivoting
(e)
Master Detail
Overview
(e)
Detail Grids
(e)
Detail Height
(e)
Detail Refresh
(e)
Master Rows
(e)
Nesting
(e)
Custom Detail
(e)
Other
(e)
Accessories
Tool Panels
(e)
Side Bar
(e)
Columns Tool Panel
(e)
Filters Tool Panel
(e)
Column Menu
(e)
Context Menu
(e)
Status Bar
(e)
Overlays
Server-Side Data
Row Models
Server-Side Row Model
(e)
API Reference
(e)
Datasource
(e)
Configuration
(e)
Sorting
(e)
Filtering
(e)
Row Grouping
(e)
Pivoting
(e)
Pagination
(e)
Row Selection
(e)
Changing Columns
(e)
Updating Data
(e)
Refresh
(e)
Single Row Updates
(e)
Transactions
(e)
Load Retry
(e)
Row Height
(e)
Master Detail
(e)
Tree Data
(e)
See Also
Using Node.js & MySQL
(e)
Using GraphQL & MySQL
(e)
Using Java & Oracle
(e)
Using Java & Apache Spark
(e)
Infinite Row Model
Viewport Row Model
(e)
Import & Export
CSV Export
Excel Export
(e)
API Reference
(e)
Styles
(e)
Formulas
(e)
Extra Content
(e)
Customising Content
(e)
Images
(e)
Multiple Sheets
(e)
Rows
(e)
Columns
(e)
Data Types
(e)
Hyperlinks
(e)
Master Detail
(e)
Page Setup
(e)
Clipboard
(e)
Drag & Drop
See Also
Import Excel
Components
Registering Components
Component Types
Cell Renderer
Cell Editor
Date Component
Filter Component
Floating Filter Component
Header Component
Loading Cell Renderer
Overlay Component
Status Bar Component
(e)
Tool Panel Component
(e)
Tooltip Component
Parent/Child Communication
Angular Data Grid
Advanced Features
React
Angular
Vue
Javascript
Overview
Grouping, Aggregating & Pivoting
Visualisation
Sparklines
Integrated Charts
Summary
Next Steps
Join Community...ß
Advanced Features
Overview
Grouping, Aggregating & Pivoting
Visualisation
Sparklines
Integrated Charts
Summary
Next Steps