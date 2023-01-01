AG Charts provides two methods of zooming, either by scrolling with the mouse wheel or selecting an area of the chart to zoom into.

To enable these features, set zoom.enabled to true .

zoom : { enabled : true , }

A user will now be able to use the zooming features as in the following example, including:

Scroll in and out with the mouse wheel.

Click and drag a box to select an area to zoom into.

Press alt while clicking and dragging to pan around the zoomed in chart.

Axes

Zooming can be enabled for either the x or y axis, or for both at the same time with xy using the zoom.axes property.

In the example below, we enable zoom on only the x axis. This can be useful for charts displaying data over a long period of time.

zoom : { axes : 'x' , ... }

Min x/y ratio

The minXRatio and minYRatio options can be used to limit how far a user can zoom in to the chart, helping to prevent them from getting lost in a blank space of the chart. These options are defined as the minimum proportion of the full chart that can be displayed. The default for both values is 0.2 .

The example below demonstrates setting both these properties to 0.4 , preventing the user from zooming beyond showing a minimum of 40% of the full chart.

zoom : { minXRatio : 0.4 , minYRatio : 0.4 , ... }

Pan key

While zoomed in to the chart, a user can pan around by holding down the panKey and clicking and dragging. This key defaults to alt but can be set to one of alt , ctrl , shift or meta (the command key on MacOS or start key on Windows).

zoom : { panKey : 'shift' , ... }

Scrolling step

When scrolling the chart zooms in by a step for each movement of the scroll wheel or on the trackpad.

zoom : { scrollingStep : 0.4 , ... }

Disabling panning / scrolling / selecting

You can enable and disable each feature of the zoom module separately if they are not appropriate for your chart. These can be toggled with the enablePanning , enableScrolling and enableSelecting options.

In the example below, we disable zooming through selecting a box.

zoom : { enablePanning : true , enableScrolling : true , enableSelecting : false , ... }

API Reference